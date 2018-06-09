2002: Last SFC clash of Limerick and Mayo

ROSCOMMON’S Hyde Park hosted the last All Ireland SFC Qualifier meeting of Limerick and Mayo.

On July 14, 2002 Liam Kearns’ young guns just fell short of shocking Mayo, 0-13 to 1-9.

Limerick lost to Kerry in the Munster SFC semi final 0-14 to 1-7 but then grouped for the backdoor series. Limerick beat Cavan after a replay in Breffini Park and then Offaly in the Gaelic Grounds.

In the Mayo tie, Limerick started slowly and were 0-5 to 0-1 down after 20-minutes.

They steadied to lead 1-5 to 0-5 by half time – Jason Stokes with the goal in the 32nd minute.

Limerick were still ahead entering the final quarter but the Pat Holmes managed Mayo edged to the win.

The only substitute used by Limerick was Johnny Murphy - currently an inter-county hurling referee the south Limerick man has refereeed two games in this season's Leinster SHC.

SCORERS Mayo: Conor Mortimer 0-4 (4frees), James Horan 0-3 (2frees), David Heaney, Trevor Mortimer, Brian Maloney, David Brady, Colm McManamon, James Gill (free) 0-1 each. Limerick: Micheal Reidy 0-5 (5frees), Jason Stokes 1-0, Pat Ahern 0-2, John Quane and Conor Mullane 0-1 each.

MAYO: Pat Burke; Gary Ruane, Tom Nallen, Pat Coyne; Alan Roche, James Nallen, Aiden Higgins; Damien Tiernan, David Heaney; Marty McNicholas, Trevor Mortimer, James Gill; Conor Mortimer, Brian Maloney, James Horan. Subs: David Brady for Tom Nallen (h-t), Colm McManamon for Marty McNicholas (44mins), Michael Moyles for Conor Mortimer (58mins).

LIMERICK: Seamus O'Donnell; Mark O'Riordan, Diarmuid Sheehy, Tommy Stack; Stephen Lavin, Stephen Lucey, Damien Reidy; John Quane, John Galvin; Pat Ahern, Conor Fitzgerald, Conor Mullane; Stephen Kelly, Jason Stokes, Micheal Reidy. Sub: Johnny Murphy for Stephen Kelly (56mins).

REFEREE: Brian Crowe (Cavan).