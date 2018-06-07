Munster stars named in Irish side to face Australia
Munster's new signing Joey Carbery will start for Ireland at 10
Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has named the match day squad that will take on Australia in the first Test of the Series at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday morning (11.05 Irish Time).
In the absence through injury of Rory Best, Munster's Peter O’Mahony fills in as captain and is joined in the backrow by Jordi Murphy at openside and CJ Stander at No.8. Unbeaten star James Ryan joins Iain Henderson in the lock positions with Jack McGrath, Rob Herring and John Ryan making up the front row.
Counting new signing Joey Carbery as a Munster man, the southern province will boast six players in the starting fifteen. Three in the backs, Murray, Carbery and Earls, while they have three forwards named in Stander, Ryan and O'Mahony.
There is of course a Limerick man on the bench too as Monaleen's Sean Cronin joins Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Quinn Roux, Jack Conan, Kieran Marmion, Johnny Sexton and Jordan Larmour in reserve.
The games will be broadcast live on Sky Sports (TV) and RTE 2FM (Radio).
IRELAND squad for 1st Test v Australia – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 83 caps
14. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 67 caps
13. Robbie Henshaw(Buccaneers/Leinster) 33 caps
12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 7 caps
11. Jacob Stockdale (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 9 caps
10. Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 10 caps
9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 64 caps
1. Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 47 caps
2. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 3 caps
3. John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 13 caps
4. Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 38 caps
5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 8 caps
6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 47 caps capt
7. Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Leinster) 20 caps
8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 23 caps
Replacements
16. Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 61 caps
17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 78 caps
18. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 23 caps
19. Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 5 caps
20. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 7 caps
21. Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 21 caps
22. Johnny Sexton (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 73 caps
23. Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 3 caps
IRELAND SUMMER TOUR 2018 FIXTURES
Saturday 9th June, 2018
Australia v IRELAND
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, KO 20.05 local (11.05 IRL)
Saturday 16th June, 2018
Australia v IRELAND
AAMI Park, Melbourne, KO 20.05 local (11.05 IRL)
Saturday 23rd June, 2018
Australia v Ireland
Allianz Park, Sydney KO 20.05 local (11.05 IRL)
