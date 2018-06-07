Munster stars named in Irish side to face Australia

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt has named the match day squad that will take on Australia in the first Test of the Series at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday morning (11.05 Irish Time).

In the absence through injury of Rory Best, Munster's Peter O’Mahony fills in as captain and is joined in the backrow by Jordi Murphy at openside and CJ Stander at No.8. Unbeaten star James Ryan joins Iain Henderson in the lock positions with Jack McGrath, Rob Herring and John Ryan making up the front row.

Counting new signing Joey Carbery as a Munster man, the southern province will boast six players in the starting fifteen. Three in the backs, Murray, Carbery and Earls, while they have three forwards named in Stander, Ryan and O'Mahony.

There is of course a Limerick man on the bench too as Monaleen's Sean Cronin joins Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Quinn Roux, Jack Conan, Kieran Marmion, Johnny Sexton and Jordan Larmour in reserve.

The games will be broadcast live on Sky Sports (TV) and RTE 2FM (Radio).

IRELAND squad for 1st Test v Australia – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 83 caps

14. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 67 caps

13. Robbie Henshaw(Buccaneers/Leinster) 33 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 7 caps

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 9 caps

10. Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 10 caps

9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 64 caps



1. Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 47 caps

2. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 3 caps

3. John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 13 caps

4. Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 38 caps

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 8 caps

6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 47 caps capt

7. Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Leinster) 20 caps

8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 23 caps



Replacements

16. Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 61 caps

17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 78 caps

18. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 23 caps

19. Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 5 caps

20. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 7 caps

21. Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 21 caps

22. Johnny Sexton (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 73 caps

23. Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 3 caps

IRELAND SUMMER TOUR 2018 FIXTURES

Saturday 9th June, 2018

Australia v IRELAND

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, KO 20.05 local (11.05 IRL)



Saturday 16th June, 2018

Australia v IRELAND

AAMI Park, Melbourne, KO 20.05 local (11.05 IRL)



Saturday 23rd June, 2018

Australia v Ireland

Allianz Park, Sydney KO 20.05 local (11.05 IRL)

