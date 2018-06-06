Garryowen duo named for Irish 20s to face Georgia at World Cup

The Ireland Under 20 Team to face Georgia Under 20 on Thursday night, in the third round of the World Rugby U20 World Championships has been named.

Ireland take on the Georgian side at the Stade d'Honneur du Parc des Sports et de l'Amitie in Narbonne at 5.30pm (Irish time) in their final pool game of the tournament.

Garryowen stars Diarmuid Barron and Jack Daly have been named in the starting XV for the tie with fellow Munster man Peter Sylvester making it a trio for the Southern province.

There are a number of changes to the side that lost out to their South African counterparts in their last outing of the tournament.

Jordan Duggan, Diarmuid Baron and Jack Aunger are named in the unchanged front-row while Matthew Dalton is named in the second-row alongside Jack Dunne. Aaron Hall and Jack Daly both make their first start of the tournament alongside Captain Caelan Doris in the back-row.

Hugh O’Sullivan starts at scrum half to partner Conor Dean at out half, while James Hume and Tommy O’Brien make up the centre partnership. Peter Sylvester starts at full back with Sean O’Brien named on the left wing. Peter O’Sullivan, who was called up to the squad to replace injured Dan Hurley, is named on the right wing.

Speaking ahead of the test, Head Coach Noel McNamara said

"We have two tough games under our belt and are disappointed with the results so far. We have another tough game ahead of us tomorrow against Georgia.

We are all looking forward to the game and hopefully we can perform to our potential."

The match will be broadcast live by Eir Sport in the Republic of Ireland and online in non-geoblocked locations via World Rugby’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WordlRugby) and website (www.worldrugby.org).

15 Peter Sylvester (UCC RFC / Munster)

14 Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne/ Leinster)

13 Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12 James Hume (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

11 Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

10 Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)

9 Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

1 Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Leinster)

2 Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen FC/Munster)

3 Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)

4 Matthew Dalton (Malone RFC/Ulster)

5 Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

6 Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

7 Jack Daly (Garryowen FC/Munster)

8 Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) Captain

Replacements:

16 Dan Sheehan (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

17 Bryan O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

18 Jakub Wojtkowicz (Sligo/ Connacht)

19 Cormac Daly (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

20 Matthew Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

21 Jonny Stewart (QUB RFC/Ulster)

22 Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster)

23 James McCarthy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Ireland U20 World Rugby U20 Championships Fixtures and Results

Pool C

France 26 - 24 Ireland

South Africa 30 v 17 Ireland

Ireland v Georgia

Stade d'Honneur du Parc des Sports et de l'Amitie, Narbonne

Thursday 7th June, 2018

KO: 18:30 (local) / 17:30 (Irish)

Semi-Finals and Rankings Play-Offs

Stade d'Honneur du Parc des Sports et de l'Amitie, Narbonne OR Stade Aime-Giral, Perpignan

Tuesday 12th June 2018

Finals Day

Stade De La Mediterranee in Béziers.

Sunday 17th June 2018