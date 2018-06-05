No live TV coverage for Limerick and Waterford Munster SHC tie

RTE have confirmed that they won’t be televising Limerick and Waterford live this Sunday in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

It will be just the third time in the last five years that a Limerick game won’t be live on television.

Sunday’s game has a 2pm start in the Gaelic Grounds but won’t be live on TV with Clare v Tipperary Munster SHC the selected game for this time slot. Dublin v Longford in the Leinster SFC will be live on 4pm.

In total 15 of the last 17 Limerick senior hurling championship games have been covered live.

Looking back over the last five years just the 2015 and 2016 All SHC Qualifiers against Westmeath weren’t live on television.

All Munster SHC games beyond the last decade have been live – bar the 2009 replay beween Limerick and Sunday’s opponents, Waterford.

Limerick have been fortunate to have had the majority of their championship games live on television in recent seasons – albeit many were on Sky Sports.

Both games this season – Tipperary (RTE) and Cork (Sky Sports) were live.

Last year both games were live Clare and Kilkenny – both on Sky Sports.

In 2016 Limerick played three games in the championship with two live – the All Ireland SHC Qualifier win over Westmeath wasn’t live but the Tipperary (RTE) and Clare (Sky Sports) game were covered on TV.

In 2015, Limerick beat Clare and then lost to Tipperary in the Munster SHC and both were on RTE. The All Ireland SHC Qualifier loss to Dublin was also live on RTE that season from Thurles but the previous round win over Westmeath wasn’t televised.

In 2014, Limerick played four championship games – all live on RTE.

In 2013 there were three games and all had coverage with TV3 covering Limerick v Tipperary in the opening game in the Munster SHC.

This Tuesday morning, close to 10,000 were already sold for Limerick v Waterford this Sunday.

All tickets remain on public sale from Centra and SuperValu shops and online from www.tickets.ie

Tickets are priced at a pre-purchase price of €20 for stand tickets and €15 for terrace tickets if bought in advance of matchday. On matchday, stand tickets will be €25 and terrace €20.

Juvenile tickets (U-16) will be €5 no matter when they are purchased. Students and OAPs will received a €5 concession – as was the situation in previous years, they must buy at full price and then obtain the concession as a rebate.