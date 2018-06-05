Limerick FC players to discuss futures with club chiefs

LIMERICK FC players gathered for training at Hogan Park this Tuesday morning ahead of crucial meetings with club bosses.

Limerick FC club chiefs are due to meet with individual squad members later today to discuss the players’ futures.

The club was shrouded in controversy over the weekend after news emerged that squad members had not received their monthly wages on time last Friday.

Club bosses insist that all outstanding money will be paid up this week.

However, it is clear that the club will engage in a significant amount of cost cutting as the summer transfer window looms large.

It is highly likely that Limerick will lose a number of senior players to other League of Ireland clubs through the transfer window.

The loss of even a couple of the more experienced players would be a major blow to the Blues’ survival hopes in the Premier Division.

Representatives of the PFAI are expected to meet with Limerick players for a second successive day this Tuesday to discuss situation further.

All bar two members of the current Limerick senior squad are full-time. However, with the club experiencing a significant fall-off in attendances this season and, as a result, a reduction in revenue, it looks increasingly likely that Limerick will be forced to go part-time next season.

Limerick, who occupy the relegation play-off position in the Premier Division, enjoy a seven-point lead over basement side Bray Wanderers. However, the Blues sit two points off eighth-placed Sligo Rovers.

A club source insisted to the Limerick Leader that the club will continue to insist into the future.

Team manager Tommy Barrett declined to comment on the player wages situation when asked by the Limerick Leader this Tuesday morning at Hogan Park.

Limerick FC face a demanding fixture with high-flying Dundalk at Oriel Park this Friday night, 7.45pm.