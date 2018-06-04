Granville Rangers set to be saved following public reaction

The Limerick Leader understands that Granville Rangers could be saved from the brink of extinction. After an overwhelming public response in the last week the club were approached by a number of people who had past links with the club.

Those who contacted the club offered their services to keep it afloat. In more good news, a meeting was held in Glenbrook tonight and a new committee of 12 people was put together.

The club was forced to attempt a wind up of operations due to the lack of off field volunteers. See more here.