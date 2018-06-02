WATCH: Limerick and Cork play out thrilling Munster SHC draw

LIMERICK and Cork produced one of the great Munster SHC games this Saturday evening.

It finished Limerick 0-28 Cork 1-25 in Pairc Ui Chaoimh – it was the 11th time the sides were level.

Cork v Limerick Full-Time highlights pic.twitter.com/6xRQQi5Z5F — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 2, 2018

All the more remarkable given that Limerick played the entire second half and 10-minutes of the first half with 14-men.

And, Limerick lost captain Declan Hannon to injury after six minutes.

Watched by 34,607 it was Kyle Hayes that finally sealed the draw – one of 10 scorers for John Kiely’s men.

See full match report here.