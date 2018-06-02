WATCH: Limerick and Cork play out thrilling Munster SHC draw
Kyle Hayes celebrates his late late leveller
LIMERICK and Cork produced one of the great Munster SHC games this Saturday evening.
It finished Limerick 0-28 Cork 1-25 in Pairc Ui Chaoimh – it was the 11th time the sides were level.
Cork v Limerick Full-Time highlights pic.twitter.com/6xRQQi5Z5F— The GAA (@officialgaa) June 2, 2018
All the more remarkable given that Limerick played the entire second half and 10-minutes of the first half with 14-men.
And, Limerick lost captain Declan Hannon to injury after six minutes.
Watched by 34,607 it was Kyle Hayes that finally sealed the draw – one of 10 scorers for John Kiely’s men.
See full match report here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on