Reports suggest Limerick FC players 'free to leave' club

THERE are reports that Limerick FC's players have been told they are 'free to leave' the club due to an issue surrounding the payment of wages.

The Limerick Leader's Colm Kinsella exclusively reported this week that the players were due to be paid on Friday, the day of their home tie against Bohemians.

However, multiple sources have claimed that the players were not paid on Friday, with some going as far as to say that the players were informed before last night's 1-1 draw that they could leave the club.

Reliably told that the Limerick players were told after tonight's draw with Bohemians that there's no wages and - as they haven't been paid since end of April - the entire squad is free to leave June 1, 2018

Limerick manager Tommy Barrett did not give any further comment last night in his post match interview. He stated that the comment given to the Limerick Leader still stood.

Paul O'Hehir's tweet was added to by local Limerick soccer journalist Andrew Cunneen who claimed that wages had not been paid by Limerick FC

Can confirm that Limerick players were due wages today and they haven't been paid. Many have moves available to them if they choose to leave. Makes their first half performance even more commendable. Club on its knees. https://t.co/JgZ8OCuwUP — Andrew Cunneen (@Cunneen92) June 1, 2018

The club has been contacted this Saturday morning for a response. Keep an eye on www.limerickleader.ie for more.