Limerick introduce Kirby in only change to minor hurling team to play Cork

THERE is one change to the Limerick minor hurling team to play Cork in Saturday’s Munster minor hurling championship in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Patrickswell’s Patrick Kirby replaces Dean Kennedy after impressing during his 20-minute appearance in the win over Tipperary two weeks ago in the Gaelic Grounds.

The son of former Limerick great Gary Kirby slots into midfield alongside Barry O’Connor, son of another former inter-county player Ollie O’Connor.

At wing forward is Cathal O’Neill, who was top scorer in the win over Tipperary – the other wing forward is Diarmuid Hegarty, brother of senior player Gearoid.

At full forward is Bob Purcell, the only member of the Limerick panel who is starting his Leaving Certificate next week.

There are also changes to the Limerick substitutions with captain Kyran O’Donnell and Danny O’Leary back after missing the Tipperary game due to injury.

Limerick are managed by Antoin Power. The Claughaun man is joined in his backroom team by selectors; John Meskell and Alan Browne, hurling coach Sean Og Herbert, strength and conditioning coach Darragh Droog and liaison officer Paul Dowling.

Along with a new management, there is a new U-17 age grading and a new format to this year’s minor championship.

All five Munster counties are guaranteed four group games – each played as curtain-raisers to Munster SHC games.

The top two teams will advance to the Munster MHC final with no backdoor for the other three sides.

LIMERICK: Bryan Heavey (Garryspillane); Padraig Harnett (Ahane), Ben Herlihy (Castletown-Ballyagran), Michael Keane (Adare); Eoin O’Mahony (Garryspillane), Emmet McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh), Jack Nicholas (Murroe-Boher); Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell), Barry O’Connor (Ballybrown); Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister), Cormac Ryan (Doon), Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks); Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Bob Purcell (Doon), Bryan Nix (Newcastle West). Subs: James Mason (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Micheal Martin (Ballybricken-Bohermore), David Riordan (Castletown-Ballyagran), David Hickey (Murroe-Boher), Cian Casey (Claughaun), Andrew Shanahan (Ahane), Dean Kennedy (Claughaun), Danny O’Leary (Bruff), Kyran O’Donnell (Pallasgreen). Extended panel: James Conheady (Crecora-Manister), Patrick Byrne (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Seamus Hurley (Mungret St Pauls), Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), Conor O’Neill (Ballybrown), Frankie Herr (Effin), Brian Daly (Kilmallock), Killian Real (Hospital-Herbertstown), Cian Enright (Patrickswell), Gearoid Lynch (Granagh-Ballingarry).