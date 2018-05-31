Munster Rugby expected to seal Joey Carbery switch

Munster Rugby appear to have gotten their man. Sources close to the player have confirmed that Joey Carbery has made a decision on his future and the club could announce the signing of the 22 year old number 10 as early as next week.

Carbery, who flies out to Australia for a summer tour with Ireland, met Munster head coach Johann van Graan last week and the South African native was reportedly able to offer Carbery a 'significantly' better deal than his current contract at Leinster.

The move will see Carbery gain significant game time in the number shirt, something he has struggled to achieve at Leinster behind Johnny Sexton. The deal, part funded by the IRFU, means that Munster will have gained an international quality back, without having to have broken the bank for same.

The full time move, (not a loan as previously rumoured) will be one of the most high profile switches between two provinces, eclipsing the arrival of Robbie Henshaw to Leinster from Connacht.

Eyes will now turn to Munster's four other Irish qualified out halves, Ian Keatley, Tyler Bleyendaal, JJ Hanrahan and Bill Johnson, all of whom are contracted to the province for next season.