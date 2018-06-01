On the Ball - Drop-off in Munster's 'sold-out' games - Colm Kinsella

THE dust finally settled on another rugby season in this part of the world with the most recent campaign providing plenty of food for thought for Munster.

One of the biggest challenge Munster face is trying to get crowds through the turnstiles in big numbers. Ticket sales remain the province’s primary source of income.

While a total of 9 home sell-out crowds were recorded in the 2016/2017 season, that number had dropped to five for the season just finished.

The sold-out signs were in place in Limerick and Cork for the home fixtures against Dragons, Glasgow Warriors, Leinster, Ospreys and Toulon.

Twelve months ago, at the Munster Branch AGM, it was revealed that gate income would increase by €2.05M on the 2015/16 season.

The 2017 AGM heard that ticket sales for Thomond Park and Irish Independent Park had risen by 52% to 305,000, attendances increased from 124,000 to 243,000, with the attendance rate climbing from 62% to 80% of tickets sold.

This in turn benefited ancillary revenue streams such as bars, catering, hospitality and match programmes.

However, the income on ticket sales for the season just finished will be reduced.

A total of 50 different players pulled on the red jersey of Munster over the past season, with 34 of those players coming through the province’s pathway into the professional game.

Munster handed debuts to a total of 11 players during their 2017/2018 campaign.

That number of debutantes is significantly less than the previous season when 21 players represented the province for the first time.

The number of players lining out for the province in 2017/2018 – 50 – is similar to the previous season when 54 players gained gametime with Munster.

Over the 31 games played over the course of the 2017/2018 season across the Guinness PRO14 and Champions Cup, Munster won 19, drew two and lost 10.

Munster scored 812 points, including 105 tries, over the season. The province boasted the best defensive record in the PRO14 conceding an average of 17 points per game and had the meanest defence in the Champions Cup Pool stages, conceding just eight tries in six games.

Of the 15 home games played at Thomond Park (11) and Irish Independent Park (four), Munster lost just once.

Munster were the third highest try-scorers in the PRO14 regular season with 78 tries in 21 games.

A number of players reached appearance landmarks with Stephen Archer, Keith Earls, Tommy O’Donnell and Duncan Williams surpassing the 150 mark in red as James Cronin, O’Mahony, Sherry and Stander joined the 100-cap club.

Six players captained Munster this season as club captain Peter O’Mahony, Tyler Bleyendaal, Billy Holland, Jack O’Donoghue, Mike Sherry and CJ Stander all led the side.

In captaining Munster, O’Donoghue became the first Waterford player to lead Munster in the professional era.

For the second year in succession, Billy Holland played more minutes than anyone else as he amassed a mammoth 2,029 minutes in 27 starts with the Cork man missing just three games all season.

O’Donoghue made more appearances than any other Munster player this year as he started 18 games, made 12 appearances off the bench and missed out on just one occasion.

He also showed his versatility with appearances in all three positions across the back row.

Some great stats if you want to impress your friends over a drink during the Bank Holiday Weekend!