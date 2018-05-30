Dromoland Golf Club to mark World Women's Golf day

World Women's Golf Day, which is happening on Tuesday June 5 and once more Dromoland Castle Golf Club will mark the occasion with a morning of golf activities at the Dromoland Golf Academy.



The morning session will be run by Resident PGA Professional David Foley and is open for ladies, be they young or old, seasoned golfers or curious beginners. David will be joined by Dromoland Castle's Ladies Captain Kitty Quinn to welcome visitors to the golf club to learn, or improve their golf.

Dromoland Castle will run a 90 minute Golf Clinic at 10.30AM with tea, coffee and scones at the Figtree Restaurant, Dromoland Castle Golf Club being served from 12PM.

The event is free but you do need to book your place. To book, please call Dromoland Golf Club on 061-368444.