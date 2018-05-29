Limerick and Mayo football qualifier fixture details confirmed 

THE Gaelic Grounds will host Limerick v Mayo in the All Ireland SFC Qualifier on Saturday June 9 at 6pm.

The fixture details for the round one qualifier game was confirmed by Croke Park GAA officials this Tuesday lunch time.

Newcastle West had been mooted as a possible venue by former county player Pa Ranahan, who is the current Limerick Football Development Officer. However it is understood that capacity concerns owing the large Mayo following, ensured no switch from the Gaelic Grounds.

Mayo were pulled out first in Monday morning’s draw but Limerick secured home advantage due to their Division Four Allianz League status.

Last year’s beaten All Ireland finalists are no strangers to Limerick – they were in the Gaelic Grounds last season – they beat Cork in a qualifier game. They were also of course in the Limerick venue in 2014 for their All Ireland SFC semi final replay with Kerry.

Mayo are managed by Stephen Rochford and include among their coaches Donie Buckley. The Kerryman was coach to the Limerick senior footballers under Mickey Ned O’Sullivan’s management 2006-2010.

The Saturday June 9 tie will be the first championship meeting of the sides since 2002 when Mayo were 0-13 to 1-9 winners over Liam Kearns’ Limerick in Hyde Park in Roscommon.

Limerick are without a Munster SFC win since 2012 and have beaten just Antrim (2016) over the last three years of the qualifiers.

FIXTURES

Saturday June 9

Limerick v Mayo, Gaelic Grounds, 6pm

Meath v Tyrone, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, TBC

Wexford v Waterford, Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm

Derry v Kildare, Owenbeg, 3pm

Wicklow v Cavan, Joule Park, Aughrim, 6pm

Offaly v Antrim, Bord Na Mona O'Connor Park, 6pm

Westmeath v Armagh, TEG Cusack Park, 7pm

Sunday June 10

London v Louth, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 2pm