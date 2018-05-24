Donncha O'Callaghan to take up role with Munster Rugby

Munster Rugby’s most capped player, Donncha O’Callaghan, is returning to the province to commence a new role as Corporate Ambassador.

O’Callaghan recently retired from the game following a 20-year professional rugby career. The second row made a record 268 Munster appearances along with earning 94 Ireland caps and lining out for the Worcester Warriors on 63 occasions.

Reuniting with his former colleague, Donncha will work closely with the province’s Head of Commercial and Marketing, Doug Howlett, and the Commercial Board, in securing corporate support for the province.

Commenting on the appointment, O’Callaghan said: "I am thrilled to continue my association with Munster, my home club, and to have the opportunity to give something back.

"I am excited by this next challenge and look forward to working closely with Doug and his dedicated team as we continue to help Munster Rugby remain at the forefront of European rugby."