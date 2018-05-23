WATCH: Highlights of Limerick's Munster minor hurling championship win over Tipperary

WATCH highlights below of Limerick's 1-17 to 2-12 win in the Munster minor hurling championship over Tipperary on Sunday last.

On Sunday, @LimerickCLG made an impressive comeback to overcome @TipperaryGAA by 1-17 to 2-12 in this @MunsterGAA @ElectricIreland MHC clash at Gaelic Grounds. GAANOW has the highlights here! pic.twitter.com/o9n1uRsiH9 — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 22, 2018

Next up for the Limerick minors is a trip to Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday June to play Cork at 5.00.