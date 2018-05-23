WATCH: Highlights of Limerick's Munster minor hurling championship win over Tipperary

Jerome O'Connell

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

WATCH: Highlights of Limerick's Munster minor hurling championship win over Tipperary

Centre back Emmet McEvoy breaks out of defence for Limerick

WATCH highlights below of Limerick's 1-17 to 2-12 win in the Munster minor hurling championship over Tipperary on Sunday last. 

For full match report click here: 

Next up for the Limerick minors is a trip to Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday June to play Cork at 5.00.