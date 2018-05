Limerick FC confirm five home fixture changes

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division side Limerick FC have moved a number of home fixtures to Friday night kick-offs from Saturdays.

A total of five SSE Airtricity League Premier Division matches have now been moved to Friday night's with kick-off at 7.45pm at the Markets Field.

The five changed fixtures are:

Limerick FC v Bray Wanderers - Friday, June 29, 7.45pm

Limerick FC v Waterford - Friday, July 27, 7.45pm

Limerick FC v Sligo Rovers - Friday, August 17, 7.45pm

Limerick FC v Dundalk - Friday, August 31, 7.45pm

Limerick FC v Derry City - Friday, October 5, 7.45pm