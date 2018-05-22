WATCH: Highlights of Limerick's Munster Senior football championship loss to Clare

Watch highlights below of Limerick's 1-23 to 0-14 defeat in the provincial quarter final against Clare on Saturday evening last.

For full match report click here:

Kieran Malone was the star of the day for @GaaClare as they overcame @LimerickCLG in the @MunsterGAA SFC at Gaelic Grounds! GAANOW have the round-up for you here! pic.twitter.com/GypvxE4hhh — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 21, 2018

Limerick will learn their qualifier first round opponents on Monday morning next, May 28