WATCH: Highlights of Limerick's Munster Senior football championship loss to Clare

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

WATCH: Highlights of Limerick's Munster Senior football championship loss to Clare

Cillian Brennan of Clare in action against Josh Ryan of Limerick during the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Watch highlights below of Limerick's 1-23 to 0-14 defeat in the provincial quarter final against Clare on Saturday evening last. 

For full match report click here: 