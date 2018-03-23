Munster make six changes to take on Scarlets

The Munster team, showing six changes from last weekend's loss to Edinburgh, has been named for tomorrow’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Scarlets at Thomond Park (5.30pm).

Young Munster duo Calvin Nash and Ian Keatley come into the side alongside Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan and Tommy O’Donnell.

JJ Hanrahan moves to full-back with Nash and Alex Wootton on either flank. Rory Scannell and Sammy Arnold continue their centre partnership with James Hart joined in the half-backs by Keatley.

There are four changes in the pack with a new front row of Kilcoyne, Marshall and Ryan. Captain Billy Holland and Jean Kleyn keep their places in the second row with O’Donnell joining Jack O’Donoghue and Robin Copeland in the back row. Niall Scannell, James Cronin and Stephen Archer make up the front row cover with Gerbrandt Grobler and Dave O’Callaghan completing the forward replacements.

Stephen Fitzgerald and Dan Goggin provide the backline reinforcements along with Academy scrum-half Jack Stafford, who is set to make his home debut in the Guinness PRO14 having featured off the bench against Zebre earlier this season.

Munster: JJ Hanrahan; Calvin Nash, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; Ian Keatley, James Hart; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Jack O'Donoghue, Tommy O'Donnell, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Gerbrandt Grobler, Dave O'Callaghan, Jack Stafford, Stephen Fitzgerald, Dan Goggin.

SCARLETS: Tom Williams; Tom Varndell, Scott Williams (capt), Paul Asquith, Steff Evans; Rhys Patchell, Aled Davies; Dylan Evans, Ryan Elias, Samson Lee, Tadhg Beirne, David Bulbring, Aaron Shingler, Will Boyde, James Davies.

Replacements: Emyr Phillips, Phil Price, Werner Kruger, Lewis Rawlins, Josh Macleod, Jonathan Evans, Dan Jones, Steff Hughes.