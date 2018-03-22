Exciting times ahead for Limerick Ladies football

The Limerick Ladies Gaelic Football Association (Limerick LGFA) is on an exciting new journey for the 2018 season. The new Limerick LGFA County Board over see a revamped underage structure and were joined this week by a new local commercial sponsor.

INGENIUM training and consulting have become a significantly prestigious partner of the Limerick Ladies Gaelic Football in recent years.

Established in 2015 and head-quartered in Limerick, Ingenium TC provides a range of programs domestically and internationally in the development of People, Culture, Leadership and Strategy within organisations.

The company operates in 12 countries globally with small and medium Enterprises (SMEs) in a variety of sectors, including technology, pharmaceutical, professional services, telecommunications, construction and the public sector.

Speaking at the INGENIUM sponsorship launch (at the UL Pavilion on Friday night last), Ingenium TC operations manager Alan Higgins spoke of Ingenium's pride in supporting the development of Limerick’s girls in Gaelic Football.

“The partnership aligns closely with the business core values in respect and talent development. We look forward to supporting all of the girls’ teams at the LGFA, from all areas in the county, to allow them to participate in and enjoy sport” Higgins added.

Limerick LGFA Development Officer, Pat Madigan, highlighted some exciting times ahead for Ladies Gaelic Football and how the national game has evolved and increased in popularity in recent years.

“Ladies Gaelic Football in Limerick is reflective of the national growth in participation in the sport and the steady increase in audience attendance over the last number of years. As a proud, traditional sporting county, Limerick will not be left behind in Ladies Gaelic Football and ‘all stops have been pulled out’ at grass roots level to ensure that the Limerick team today will compete at National level in years to come”.

The Limerick LGFA underage development programme has been on a long but hugely positive development journey

With over 250 girls (in 24 LGFA clubs across the city and county) participating in development programmes, followed up with the same numbers again trialling for their beloved proud sporting county, the staggering growth and hunger for Ladies Gaelic Football in Limerick is very evident.

With 150 girls now in underage Limerick squads and with plans to increase the number of girls coming through the development pipelines including Development Academies, Summer Camps, Schools of Excellence etc., there’s no sign of any slowdown in Ladies Gaelic Football activity.

For more information on Limerick LGFA, match fixtures etc. visit Limerick Ladies Gaelic Football Facebook Page, @LKLadiesGaelic Twitter or www.limericklgfa.com

The Limerick Leader Newspaper were also announced as the official media partner of Limerick Ladies Football.

