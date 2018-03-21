Limerick's Pike Rovers target Munster Junior Cup glory in Carrick

Pike Rovers are in Munster Junior Cup action at the weekend when they travel to take on Carrick Utd's B team for a place in the last four of the competition.

A home semi final against Killarney is on offer for the winner so stakes are high for the Limerick side.

Carrick B sit mid table in Division 1A of their league but seem to hold their best form for cup fare. They have plenty of experience in the side and are well capable of causing a shock.

Carrick have already proven their worth this season when they came to Fairview Rangers and returned with a 3-0 win under their belt in January. They showed on that occasion that they are not fazed by reputation and with a big home support plan to make life difficult for the Hoops on Sunday.

Pike Rvs have been in tremendous form and show just one defeat in seven months.

The favourites tag will be on Pike for this one but they will take nothing for granted. They saw against Shannon Town how difficult the underdog can make things and they still kept their nerve to get through and that should stand to them.

The Premier League will attract most attention locally with the top two sides, Janesboro and Carew Park meeting in Pearse Stadium.

The sides met a few weeks back in a game that was abandoned with the side locked at 1-1. There was little to choose between the sides on that occasion and you can expect the same again this time around.

Carew Park really need full points if they hope to close in 'Boro's lead. They are only four points behind but have a game extra played so you feel a win for ‘Boro’ would make the task unattainable.

Regional Utd, just a point behind Carew, will have one eye on the big game and one eye on their opponents Moyross, as they look to stay in touch.

Ray Lynch's men recorded a good 3-1 win over Corbally last weekend in preparation and will be fancied to continue on their winning ways.

Holycross, still searching their first point of the season, travel to Aisling while Balla host Nenagh and Fairview are at home to Kilmallock.

In Division 1A, new leaders Cappamore, face a difficult game at fellow promotion hopeful's Summerville.

Prospect fresh from their Lawson Cup exploits travel to Granville and the other potential promotion hopefuls Geraldines are at home to Murroe.

There is one fixture down for decision in the Munster Logistics Lawson Cup as Croom Utd host Charleville in what is something of a derby tie. The Premier side will have to put the disappointment of losing the Tuohy Cup final last week on the back burner and focus on a tricky Croom side.