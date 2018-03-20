Punters go free at Limerick Racecourse tomorrow

Following the cancellation of Sunday's race meeting at Limerick Racecourse due to the unexpected heavy snow, the meeting will now be held tomorrow Wednesday 21st March 2018.

The first race is off at 2:05pm with 7 National Hunt races on the card including The Kerry Group EBF Shannon Spray Mares Novice Hurdle (Grade 3) of €21,832.50 and The Charleville Cheese EBF Mares Novice Steeplechase (Grade 2) of €29,500

General admission will be free for all patrons for attend, a fantastic gesture from the course itself.

