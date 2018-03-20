Limerick Ladies U-16 footballers start campaign with a win

Limerick: 3-7 - Waterford: 0-12

Limerick Ladies U-16 footballers started with a fine win in Round 1 of the Munster B championship against Waterford in a sunny but windswept Waterford Institute of Technology.

Limerick got off to a good start with points from Aoife Rowsome and Caoimhe Rael, interspersed with points from Waterford. However, a cracking goal by Phena Herbert and another just before half-time by Aoife Rowsome put Limerick in the lead by 5 points at half-time, Limerick 2-4 to Waterford’s 5 points.

A penalty early in the 2nd half was stuck to the top corner of the net by Iris Kennelly to put Limerick in the driving seat. Waterford rallied at this stage of the game and kicked a number of point to narrow the margin. However, further points by Iris Kennelly and Sarah O’Brien and some superb defending by the backs and mid-field allowed Limerick to run out winners by 4 points at the finish.

This was a very good all-round performance by a very committed group of girls, and a win against Clare in the next round would put Limerick into the Munster final.

Panel: Leah Hayes-Coen, Roisin Mann, Muirne Lane, Annie Giltinane, Chloe Brosnahan, Ailbhe Larkin, Isobel O’Rourke, Hazel Fitzgerald, Emma Donovan, Sarah O’Brien, Aoife Rowsome, Iris Kennelly, Sarah Jane Cooke, Aibhlin Murphy, Caoimhe Rael, Emma Ryan, Aoife Morrissey, Orla Coughlan, Savannah Moran, Sophie Liston, Aoife Cross, Sophie Angland, Megan Walsh, Carly Hayes, Olivia Kerins, Leah Donnelly, Phena Herbert, Maeve Finnerty, Kate Kennedy, Ana O’Dea.

Management: Ken Beirne, Ciara Mann, Sylvia Hayes, Michael Herbert, Dan Larkin