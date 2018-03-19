Limerick rugby duo nominated for NatWest Player of the Championship award

The shortlist has been revealed for the prestigious NatWest Player of the Championship featuring four Ireland players, one Italian player and one French player.

Of the four Irish, two are from Limerick, with Conor Murray and Keith Earls both on the shortlist following Ireland's Grand Slam win last weekend in Twickenham. The Limerick men are joined on the six player shortlist by Jonathan Sexton and Jacob Stockdale from Ireland, while Matteo Minozzi of Italy and Guilhem Guirado France make up the list.

The voting, which is a public poll, closes on Tuesday March 20 at midnight, so get voting for Limerick's decorated stars.

To vote, just click here.

2018 NatWest Player of the Championship Shortlist:

Jonathan Sexton

Conor Murray

Jacob Stockdale

Matteo Minozzi

Guilhem Guirado

Keith Earls

The selection panel involved members of the media from the Six Nations, while Opta provided the stats to help the decision making process.

2018 NatWest Player of the Championship Media Panel:

Renaud Bourel (L'Equipe)

Mick Cleary (The Daily Telegraph)

Michael Corcoran (RTE Radio)

Ross Harries (BBC Wales)

Matthieu Lartot (France TV)

Lee McKenzie (BBC)

Sarah Mockford (Rugby World)

Andy Nicol (Scottish Daily Mail)

Mark Palmer (The Sunday Times Scotland)

Antonio Raimondi (DMAX)

Simon Thomas (Wales Online)

Gerry Thornley (The Irish Times)

Francesco Volpe (Corriere dello Sport)



