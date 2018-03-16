Unchanged Limerick team for Allianz Football League tie in Wicklow

BILLY Lee has named a Limerick football team to play Wicklow in Sunday’s Allianz Football League tie in Aughrim.

Limerick got their first win over Division Four last weekend when stricking late to beat Waterford in Martinstown.

Sunday (2.00) in Wicklow is round six with the visit of Antrim concluding the league for Limerick the following weekend.

LIMERICK: Donal O’Sullivan; Garrett Noonan, Sean O’Dea, Brian Fanning, Colm McSweeney, Paul White, Darragh Treacy, Tommy Griffin, David Connolly, Cillian Fahy, Peter Nash, Seamus O’Carroll, Robbie Bourke, Danny Neville, Jamie Lee. Subs: James Brouder, Paul Maher, Killian Ryan, Sean McSweeney, Davy Lyons, Daniel Daly, Patrick Begley, Jim Liston, Tony McCarthy, Padraig Scanlon, Raymond O’Flaherty.