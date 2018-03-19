Munsters' and UL-Bohs face key games as Doyle rues home loss

TWO Limerick clubs who did not play their re-arranged Ulster Bank League fixtures last weekend will be in action this Bank Holiday Monday.

In Division 1A, sixth-placed Young Munster travel to College Park to face Dublin University, 2.30pm. Meanwhile, in Division 1B, improving UL-Bohemian host second-placed Ballynahinch in Annacotty. Promotion-chasing Shannon, currently third, will travel to Cork to take on basement side Dolphin at Musgrave Park on Easter Saturday, March 31.

Young Munster have been on an excellent run of form recently, winning each of their last five fixtures in the top flight. However, Monday’s away date with Dublin University is another ‘must-win’ game for the Greenfields side in the context of looking to secure a top four play-off spot.

Munsters’ excellent run included a hard fought 15-11 win over Cork Constitution at Clifford Park last time out. Munsters currently have 38 points, five behind Clontarf who occupy the final play-off spot.

Following Monday’s outing at College Park, Gearoid Prendergast’s side have three games remaining, at home to Buccaneers and Lansdowne as well as an away date with UCD. Eighth-placed Dublin University, trail Munsters’ by 15 points in the table.

In Division 1B, also on Bank Holiday Monday, rejuvenated UL-Bohs will be looking to make it five wins on the bounce when hosting second-placed Ballynahinch at Annacotty

Eighth-placed UL-Bohs are now 12 points clear of bottom side Dolphin who occupy the automatic relegation position.

However, UL-Bohs are just one point ahead of ninth-placed Ballymena who sit in the relegation play-off position in the table. So the Red, Red Robins still remain in the relegation battle.

Monday’s visitors Ballynahinch enjoy a 20-point lead over the Annacotty side in the table.

Meanwhile, Garryowen head coach Conan Doyle admitted that suffering their first home defeat of the league season against Terenure College on Sunday was a ‘tough one to take’. The loss saw fifth-placed Garryowen drop out of the play-off places.

Conan Doyle said: “It was a disappointing scoreline. I thought the effort out of the lads was very good the whole way through. Unfortunately, things didn’t come off for us and they managed to get a few scores.

”Terenure are good at putting away opportunities that they get. Unfortunately, we weren’t today.

”It is a tough one to take. It is our first loss at home as well which makes it a bit harder, but there is still a lot to play for.

“We just know that we need to be better in our next outing.

“Before today the target was to win four out of four in terms of our remaining games.

“That would probably have given us a really strong chance of securing a top four finish. Now it is about trying to win three out of three to try and give ourselves a chance, take care of our own fate.

”That is what we will be looking to do. It is all to play for still.”

Doyle is confident the ‘Light Blues’ can park Sunday’s defeat quickly and switch focus to the remaining three games, beginning with Clontarf on Saturday, March 24.

“Today wasn’t the norm for us. We are going to have a look and see what were the big issues there today because it was very different to what we would normally do.”