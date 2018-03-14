Live TV confirmed for Limerick SHC games

LIMERICK GAA officials have agreed deals with two separate television channels to provide live coverage of county senior hurling championship games this season.

Limerick SHC games will be televised on both eir Sport and TG4 in the coming months.

Over a dozen games could be set for live TV coverage – including the Limerick SHC final, which will be played on Saturday October 13 and will be live on eir Sport.

Round one and the final, of the Credit Union sponsored competition, are confirmed for coverage at present but every round of the championship could yet get live TV coverage.

A remarkable three Limerick SHC round one games are set to be televised live – two on eir Sport and one on TG4. Round one games include Na Piarsaigh v Doon, Patrickswell v Adare and Kilmallock v Ballybrown.

Round one takes place on April 19-22 with two games set to be live on eir Sport on the Saturday evening and one game on TG4 on Sunday afternoon.

The Limerick SHC has a new format for 2018.

A ‘Super Six’ format has divided the 12-teams into two seeded groups of six.

The top two teams in Group 1 will qualify for the semi finals with teams three and four into quarter finals against the top two teams in Group 2.

There will be promotion/relegation between the groups – the bottom team in Group 1 will automatically be relegated to Group 2, with the top team in that group elevated to the Super Six.

The bottom team in Group 2 will be automatically relegated to the Premier IHC with the Limerick Premier IHC winners promoted to Group 2.

Last year, eir Sport televised the Limerick SHC quarter finals and semi finals live, while TG4 had live coverage of the county final.

2018 GROUPS

GROUP 1: Na Piarsaigh, Kilmallock, Doon, Patrickswell, Adare, Ballybrown.

GROUP 2: Ahane, Cappamore, Knockainey, Monaleen, South Liberties, Murroe-Boher.

2018 DATES

Round 1 April 19-22; Round 2 April 26-29; Round 3 July 12-15; Round 4 August 2-5; Round 5 August 23-26; Quarter-Finals September 8-9; Semi-Finals September 22-23; Final October 13.