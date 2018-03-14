WATCH: Munster's Mike Sherry steps Simon Zebo as squad members rejoice

Munster Rugby hooker Mike Sherry will be the toast of the front row union this week as he managed to side step hot footed Simon Zebo in training.

See below as the Limerick man dummies the British and Irish Lion during a handling drill at Munster training in UL.

As Sherry catches the Cork native out, the entire training squad stop to 'slag off' Zebo who drops to his knees in embarrassment

Munster fans will be hoping that Sherry carries this form into Friday night's meeting with Edinburgh in Murrayfield.