Cheltenham Festival Tips - Day Two picks

After a successful day’s punting yesterday, that saw us take profit from MENGLI KHAN (16/1) and a tasty 7/1 winner via RATHVINDEN, we’re back for more.

What a lineup this is, too. We’ve got the Gigginstown sure-thing that could well be the next coming of Jesus Christ – not so much if you ask Michael O’Leary, though. Altior versus Douvan could be the greatest two-mile chase we’ve ever seen and Monalee tackles Presenting Percy and Black Corton in a cracking RSA renewal. Without further ado, the selections:

Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle – Samcro (8/11):

I’d like to offer up a better value bet in his stead, but he could truly be one of the best racehorses of our generation and you’ll be thinking 1.7 was a sizeable enough price come twenty-to-two this afternoon. Next Destination should finish clear of the rest.

RSA Chase – Monalee (7/2):

It’s hard for me to truly say that Monalee shouldn’t be a favourite in this race. If he’d stood up over Christmas – something nobody seemed to do – he’d be comfortably as favourable as Footpad was yesterday. Given I feel something was amiss with Our Duke at Gowran Park the last day, I’m not putting too much weight behind that formline. Black Corton to pick up a place.

Coral Cup – Le Breuil E/W (16/1):

Ben Pauling loves this horse and even put him up the Dunraven Arms preview night – there’s every chance it’ll click for him and he’ll make a mockery of his 139 rating.

Champion Chase – Douvan (7/2):

There’ll be hundreds of thousands foaming at the mouth because they get to back Altior at odds-against, but given he reported lame on Monday and on full form, there wouldn’t be much between these two, the preference is for Rich Ricci’s favourite son, as he makes his seasonal debut after what Ruby Walsh described as terrific work in gallops.

Cross-Country Chase – Tiger Roll E/W (5/1):

If you’ve not had the chance to experience standing the middle of the racecourse at Punchestown during their alternative of this classic, then do it. One of the most eagerly-anticipated races of the day, the XC has always been a fan favourite. Look out for the two market principles to dominate at a track they both love – with Gordon Elliott’s runner to pip JP McManus’ Cause of Causes.

Fred Winter – Mitchouka E/W (9/1):

Going up four pounds for that win over Mastermind at Fairyhouse is very lenient. Look for him to produce a late run and cut through a very large field of runners.

Champion Bumper – Rhinestone E/W (17/2):

Your uncle’s best mate’s nephew told you once that he had a conversation with the dog of the trainer’s brother of a horse who should win this. You know the type. They’re all working well at home, hence their Champion Bumper entries. Hollowgraphic appeared to be the most-fancied of all the runners, but he missed the Festival through injury. The selection goes to Joseph O’Brien’s Rhinestone, who gave himself too much to do when behind the favourite back at Leopardstown.