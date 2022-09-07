Limerick web development company earns national business accolade

Limerick company WebDevBuilders have achieved AIBF Business All-Star “One To Watch” accreditation.

Website design, website development and API integration specialists, WebDevBuilders work with clients to create an exciting online presence.

The WebDevBuilders team consistently produce comprehensive website design with full API integration and they have been recognised with Business All-Star accreditation for their impact on quality and standards in the web development industry.

WebDevBuilders Leadership Team - Liam Woulfe, Christopher Heaney.

Business All-Star Accreditation is an independently verified standard mark for indigenous businesses, based on rigorous selection criteria.

The Accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Reacting to the announcement, WebDevBuilders Co-Founder’s Christopher Heaney and Liam Woulfe said:

“We are delighted to achieve the Business All-Star "One To Watch" Accreditation this year. For us this accolade is representative of our work ethic and determination, as well as the trust that our clients place in us. We are over the moon to have our dedication and hard work recognised and validated with this accreditation.”

Deputy Chair on the Adjudication Board Kieran Ring, said in support of the announcement:

“WebDevBuilders has achieved AIBF Business All-Star “One To Watch” accreditation. The accolade comes in recognition of the team's conduct in the areas of trust, performance and customer-centricity. WebDevBuilders is hereby included in the AIBF Register of Irish Business Excellence.”

Managing Director of the All-Ireland Business Foundation Kapil Khanna said the accreditation, which is now held by over 500 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards but have nothing to measure them by.

He said:

“We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors. We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”

The All-Ireland Business Foundation (AIBF) is an autonomous national accreditation body tasked with enterprise development and the promotion of Best-in-Class in Irish business.

The Foundation actively engages and supports its network through peer dialogue, collaboration, mentoring and enterprise development activities. Companies are qualified for accreditation by completing an enterprise audit and are identified by their use of the AIBF’s Business All-Star Marque.

