TECH University "best in class" according to Forbes

TECH Technological University is "the best online university in the world’’ according to Forbes.

Forbes, the leading business, and finance post highlights the "success story" of TECH University as it allows learning from anywhere in the world with the best international programs.

The world's preferred magazine specializing in business and finance, has highlighted TECH Technological University as "the best online university in the world’’ by explaining this institution offers the possibility of updating and learning from anywhere in the world, on any device, and any time thanks to its one hundred percent online method.

Forbes the leading business publication states TECH University has an important trajectory as a "success story’’ which allowed them to position itself as "the benchmark" in the distance learning sector around the globe considering the lifestyle of people who have no time to access to a presential education because of time, location, or work.

TECH Technological University has a different academic offer, a selection of qualified teaching staff, and an innovative learning method to provide the labour market with the best professionals of the future.

For this reason, there is no other institution known as a global operator.

As a result of its great expansion throughout the world, it currently has more than 100,000 students in one of its 10,000 programs, while the total number of graduates already exceeds 500,000 among all the degrees offered.

History about Technological University

TECH University was founded in 2015 by the academic group TECH Education Rights & Technologies SL, a team of leading professionals and academics around university education in Spain.

It is structured as an international cluster of digital private universities oriented toward continuous and postgraduate university degrees of higher quality success. The institution was recently recognized as one of the 200 fastest growing companies in Europe in recent times.

What programs and degrees does TECH University have?

Technological university has many faculties and programs divided in different areas of knowledge such as Geography and History, Humanities, School of Languages, Information Technology, Sports Science, Engineering, Design, Law, Medicine, Dentistry, Nutrition, Psychology, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Journalism, Communication, Veterinary Medicine, Video games Design, Education, Nursing, School of Business, among others.

A catalogue that includes bachelor's degrees, professional master’s degrees, doctorates, advanced master’s degrees, postgraduate diplomas, postgraduate certificates, executive development programs and language courses, all of which are one hundred percent online.

Re-Learning Method

TECH Technological University has implemented an innovative method based on target repetition. The educational group is the online pioneer and was certified to introduce this method which is internationally recognized because of the ability to combine educational quality, academic demand, and the latest educational technology.

Focusing on didactic materials, such as multimedia formats designed by qualified teachers and experts in pedagogy, which consists of combining real cases, the resolution of complex situations by simulation, the study of cases applied to each professional career, and learning based on reiteration through of presentations, audios, videos, animations, and images are intended to supply valuable education to each one of the members of the institution.

The best advantage about this method is that each student can go following their own pace, it depends to their time, lifestyle, and geographic location. The essence of this is to provide that confidence and autonomy to people. The result of this system is the people will keep the concepts and knowledge in the memory more easier breaking with traditional learning schemes.

Forbes said "the results achieved by its learning method are outstanding, while also improving overall student satisfaction levels on the indicators that show TECH as the best online university”.

*Sponsored Content