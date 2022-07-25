TECH, the leading online university in employability

One year after finishing their studies 99% of graduates get a job. Colleges around the world must focus on education to increase employability and TECH Ireland has this as its main goal. The World Economic Forum, published about the future of employment and how it will be directly connected to the fourth industrial revolution, in this way, the workers will need to achieve and keep new skills related to digitalization progress because it will have a significant role.

The study "The Future of Jobs" released by WEF explains the people who will keep their jobs in the next five years, half will need to be focused to get a new technological proficiency and TECH University specializes in give a qualified one hundred percent online postgraduate courses, which each year allow more than 100,000 professionals to update their knowledge and skills.

On the other hand, labour statistics indicate that 9 out of 10 professionals with a postgraduate degree have a job in the first two years after finishing their studies, mostly with a full-time contract and with a salary higher than the average for each sector.

Also, the latest report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), workers states that between the ages of 25 and 34 with a university education earn 38% more than employees who completed high school. A difference that reaches up to 70% in the case of senior professionals, in the age range that goes from 45 to 54 years.

About TECH Technological University

TECH is the largest digital university in the world. It belongs to the educational group TECH, a multinational company founded in Spain and recognized by the Financial Times as among the 200 fastest growing companies in Europe. Also being considered the highest-rated Spanish technology company in the last 15 years.

It has been recognized by Forbes as "the best online university in the world", due to an innovative 100% online learning system, which combines the Case Method from Harvard with Re-Learning system created by TECH University.

Purpose and academic offer in TECH University

The institution has become an international benchmark for distance learning because have more than 100,000 students per year and more than 500.000 graduates from more than 150 countries around the world. In addition to that, it has more than 10.000 university programs that include executive development programs, diplomas, bachelor's degrees, master's degrees, professional master's degrees, language courses, advanced master's degrees, postgraduate diplomas, and doctorates.

All those degrees are online and supported by more than 6.000 leading professors in their fields of knowledge, including different disciplines related to Education, Arts and Humanities, Health Sciences, Design, Law, Economics and Business, Engineering, Technology, Communication, Journalism, among other faculties.

They have a large area around the globe and have implemented the latest technology applied to educational methods to offer an innovative academic experience. One of the challenges of the institution is to create a bridge between the student and the labour market. For this reason, they decided to establish their educational model based on key concepts such as academic demand, internationalization, and transversality to achieve this objective.

"We are leaders in employability. 99% of our students have a job after finishing their studies, and a similar number manage to improve their professional career.’’ Explains TECH Technological University.