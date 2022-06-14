Kerry College, Ireland’s first integrated provider of Further Education and Training!

Kerry College is Ireland’s first integrated provider of Further Education and Training. We offer clear routes to employment, third level, and apprenticeship. With five campuses to choose from and up to 180 courses across the board, there is something for everybody.

Study, learn, explore, and unlock your potential at campus locations that are connected to the local communities with instructors, teachers, tutors, and support staff that keep you focused, on-track, and happy.

Prospective learners may complete their chosen Further Education and Training course at one of our five campus locations:

- Clash Road Campus– offers courses for progression and employment in a variety of fields of learning. Our Clash Road Campus has a long and storied history of achievement in further education and training in County Kerry. Located on the Killarney side of Tralee town at Clash Road, just beyond the railway gates – learners can chose from a number of full-time courses for progression and employment here. The state-of-the-art Kerry College of Beauty is located on this campus also, playing host to our nationally renowned Beauty Therapy course with award-winning instructors and teachers.

- Denny Street Campus– Denny Street campus delivers social care, nursing, and healthcare programmes. Kerry College’s new town centre campus is located in a striking Georgian building on Denny Street – Tralee’s most elegant thoroughfare. Learn practical job-ready skills on our Healthcare Support course, prepare for third level with our QQI Level 5 Nursing Studies courses, or qualify as a fully trained Emergency Medical Technician through our Emergency Care Studies course.

- Listowel Campus– a key Further Education and Training hub for North Kerry. It is home to a range of courses for progression and employment. Listowel – heritage town, market town, and literary hub of North Kerry on the banks of the River Feale, has a long history dating back to the 14th century.

- Monavalley Campus– offering more than 60 courses for employment, Kerry College Monavalley Campus is a key provider for those wishing to jump-start their career. It houses a Digital Skills Centre, equipped with professional grade recording and broadcasting studios. All Kerry based Phase 2 apprenticeships run here also. The Monavalley Campus is known to generations of people from Kerry and beyond for its excellence in apprenticeship and skills training. In October of this year, the Wind Turbine Maintenance Technician (WTMT) Apprenticeship will commence.

- Killorglin Campus – Formerly known as Cappanalea, is located just outside Killorglin. Programmes offered here focus on personal and professional development through the medium of adventure sports where students develop their skills and talents in the great outdoors. We use adventure education and outdoor / wilderness experiences to enhance the learning outcomes.

Why Kerry College?

- Unique - We run a range of innovative full-time and part-time programmes you will not find

anywhere else in Ireland.

- Excellence - Many of our programmes are award winning at regional, national and

international level.

- Experience - We have a strong record of accomplishment in preparing students and

apprentices for employment, further study or university progression.

- Big & Friendly - Although we are 4000 strong (students and apprentices), each campus feels homely and friendly. That is why Kerry College is the perfect first step away from home. Whether it is an apprenticeship or a course that will take you further afield – you will feel safe, connected and happy here.

If you are interested in finding out more, visit our website www.kerrycollege.ie or contact our admissions office on 066 714 96 96.

Kerry College. Life. Changing.