Calling all parents! Are you availing of subsidised early childhood care and education?

Did you know that children can attend 2 years of free pre-school (ECCE) as follows:

Child born in Eligible for 2 years’ ECCE from

2019 September 2022

2020 September 2023

2021 September 2024

2022 September 2025

Ask your pre-school provider about the Access and Inclusion Model (AIM) which supports children with additional needs to participate in the ECCE programme or go to www.aim.gov.ie for details.

- The National Childcare Scheme (NCS) provides an Income Assessed Subsidy for families with children aged up to 15 years. This subsidy is calculated based on your individual circumstances. The rate will vary depending on your level of family income, your child’s age and educational stage, and the number of children in your family.

- If you (and your partner, if you have one) are working, studying, or training, the maximum number of subsidised hours available per week are 45.

- If you (or your partner, if you have one) are not working, studying, or training, the maximum number of subsidised hours available per week are 20.

- The NCS provides a non-means-tested Universal Subsidy of €22.50 per week (pro rata) for all children aged between 6 months and the time at which they start the ECCE programme. (From September 2022 this will be available for children aged up to 15 years)

To avail of any of the above subsidies, your child must be attending a Tusla registered childcare provider offering the appropriate programme.

Details on all subsidies, as well as a list of Tusla registered childcare providers can be found on

www.limerickchildcare.ie/schemes or call us on 061 600918 or email info@limerickchildcare.ie