Limerick Gymnastics Club Summer Camps 2022

Limerick Gymnastics Club camps are open to members and non-members, boys and girls. No experience necessary. They run from Monday to Thursday each week.
Morning Camp 9.30am-12pm: For children aged 4-6 years
Afternoon Camp 12.30-3.30pm: For children aged 7 years upwards
The gym has state-of-the-art equipment, including Airtracks, Carbon Rod Tumble Track, Balance Beams, Asymmetric and Single Bars, Trampette and Vaults and lots more. All coaches are qualified and experienced. The camps are fun, safe, social and developmental.
Camp 1: 4-7th July
Camp 2: 11-14th July
Camp 3: 18-21st July
Camp 4: 8-11th August
Camp 5: 15-18th August
To book click here or email limerickgymnastics@gmail.com
Win 2 free camps places by visiting Limerick Gymnastics' Club Facebook Page and sharing the Summer Camp post.
*Sponsored Content
