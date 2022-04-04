Search

04 Apr 2022

US viral phenomenon Postmodern Jukebox to play Live at the Big Top

04 Apr 2022 11:14 AM

US pop-jazz phenomenon Postmodern Jukebox are set to play Live at the Big Top at Limerick's Milk Market on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Dolans Presents have confirmed the Limerick gig as part of the group's Grand Reopening Tour of the US, Canada, the UK and Europe.

This show will be a phenomenal celebration of the new Roaring 20s.

Postmodern Jukebox started out as the bedroom project of jazz pianist Scott Bradlee and rapidly grew into a viral and real-world sensation.

The US group’s vintage-pop mash ups have racked up over 811 million YouTube views and brought their rotating roster of top-class session musicians into the limelight and onto sold-out worldwide tours.

Bradlee’s choice of material ranges from the ‘80s hard rock of Guns N’ Roses to hits as recent as Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.” They’re rendered by a rotating cast of musicians and singers in fashions that date back to a time when Axl, Slash and T-Swift’s parents had yet to be born – a time of street corner harmonies and torch singers, blues belters and golden-voiced crooners.

Neil Dolan of Dolans Presents said: “We are so excited to welcome Postmodern Jukebox to Limerick. Every concert they do is both unique and unpredictable. The performers and set lists are never the same but the experience always is – a refreshingly educational, absolutely irresistible, and most important of all, genuinely entertaining show that is not to be missed”.

“Since embarking on a touring career in 2014, Postmodern Jukebox has performed on bigger and bigger stages as they’ve travelled the globe and have performed memorable shows at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. We are looking forward to presenting what is sure to be one of the most thrilling live music experiences seen in Limerick for some time”, he added.

Over the past decade, Postmodern Jukebox has grown from a viral phenomenon into a worldwide juggernaut, amassing more than five million subscribers on their YouTube channel, growing from Bradlee’s tiny apartment in Astoria, Queens, to a Los Angeles studio befitting the bandleader’s increasingly ambitious vision.

One part celebration of vintage music and culture, one part 'Saturday Night Live' for singers”, a Postmodern Jukebox show is an unforgettable trip back in time that makes Pop Music History. Don't miss it when it hits Limerick city in April 2022.

Tickets for Postmodern Jukebox Live at the Big Top at Limerick's Milk Market can be booked via the Dolans website or by calling the Dolans ticket hotline on 061 31448

