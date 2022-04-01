Fun for all the family - WIN a Family Pass to Fundamania! 

Join us this April at Fundamania!
Limerick Leader and Fundamania are giving away 3 sets of family wristbands to Fundamania! To be in with a chance to win, answer the following question:
What date is Fundamania coming to Limerick?
Email your answer and your name to competitions@limerickleader.ie. Winner will be notified Friday April 8th. Good luck!
(T&C’s apply. *family pass consists of 4 persons*)
Step into the magical world of fun, surprises and excitement with plummeting drops and heart stopping turns.
Get your adrenaline pumping on one ride after another as you crash into friends in bumper cars or rocket board over doom dunes!
There are so many photo opportunities that it'll take hours just taking them all in at once - but don't forget to enjoy yourself too because this is meant to be an amazing time spent together enjoying life's little moments.
You won't regret trying out these amusement park-like sensations because we guarantee there is something perfect here just waiting…
Location:
In the heart of Limerick City, on Pa Healy Road beside Grove Island
April 9 - April 24
From 1pm – 9pm daily
Book online here for family discounts!
*Sponsored Content
David Keane, Marian Keane, Rosemarie Keane, John Keane RIP, and Christopher Keane, taken on Rosemarie's wedding day last year
The maintenance of open spaces in housing developments grant is used to offset the cost of private landscapers
Minister Charlie McConalogue pictured at Salesian Agricultural College where he officially unveiled a 50 unit Dairymaster Swiftflo rotary milking parlour
