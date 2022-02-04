Search

05 Feb 2022

Start your Happily Ever After at Longcourt House Hotel

Start your Happily Ever After at Longcourt House Hotel

Sponsored Content

Reporter:

Staff Writer

04 Feb 2022 10:31 AM

Longcourt House Hotel is extremely proud to offer a unique destination for wedding celebrations in the Mid-West. The team at Longcourt House Hotel understands how important and how precious a wedding day is to every couple and will ensure it is the day of your dreams. 

Couples can choose to hold their ceremony within the hotel or simply arrive after saying their I do’s to our spacious and beautiful ballroom for a day of sumptuous food, delightful drinks, love and laughter all round. The experienced team have come together to offer couples the ultimate wedding experience; from the moment they visit the hotel they are intent on providing them with a wow experience, which also extends to each and every one of their guests on this most special day. 

Longcourt House Hotel can cater for weddings from 50 – 300 guests and Executive Chef Eamon Long and his team provide an impressive array of mouth-watering menus that are sure to have your guests talking for weeks after the day itself. 

If you would like to book a consultation with their experienced Weddings team, call the hotel on 069-25300 or visit their website at www.longcourthousehotel.ie 

*Sponsored Content 

