Arthur's Auto Sales LTD

28 Jan 2022

28 Jan 2022

Arthur Auto Sales Ltd is a quality used car dealership based on Ballysimon Road, Limerick. Whose aim is to provide their customers with the best cars available. 

Arthur's auto sales stock a large variety of vehicles with a great stock of nearly new and used pre - loved cars, from the finest marques to options suiting those on a more restricted budget. 

Arthurs Autos philosophy is “Instead of focusing on the competition, we are focused on our customers and our service. You can trust our company, because what is most important for us is the customer” 

Whether you're looking for a safe reliable family car or a newer high end vehicle Arthur's Auto Sales has something for you! 

All cars on sale are guaranteed mileage checked with a full cartell.ie report available. Warranty is available and trade-ins are welcome!  

Finance Available with low Repayments - All Credit Histories Welcome

100% Car Finance available

Sell Your Motor Ireland is a part of Arthur Auto Sales Ltd based also in Limerick city and are always happy to buy your motor from you. 

Sell your motor Ireland is your No.1 destination for selling your motor, as they offer the most comfortable methods.

They buy only genuine cars, bikes, vans, camper vans, and motor boats.

Simply click on the link www.sellyourmotorireland.ie, enter your vehicle registration number, mileage, and a few pictures to receive your valuation. 

  • Safe and Easy way to sell your car
  • Personal advice and consultation on your car sale
  • Finance outstanding – no problem, we can clear it
  • Same day bank transfer
  • Guaranteed the best prices
  • Collect your Motor from your home
  • Paperwork-free, hassle free

They believe that hassle free and quick sales is what their customers are looking for! 

Find Arthur Auto Sales here https://www.arthurautosales.ie/ or connect with them through their socials on Facebook and Instagram.

*Sponsored Content

