Search

05 Feb 2022

Celebrate your life and love for one another with a humanist wedding ceremony

Celebrate your life and love for one another with a humanist wedding ceremony

Photo credit: John McGarry Photography

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Feb 2022 9:00 AM

Humanist weddings have been growing in popularity, with almost 2000 taking place in Ireland each year.

Humanist Association of Ireland (HAI) celebrants have been helping people celebrate life’s milestones for over 25 years. Since 2013 HAI-accredited humanist celebrants are HSE-registered and are fully authorised to legally solemnise marriages.

The (HAI) is the only organisation which is legally approved to conduct humanist ceremonies in Ireland. Our ceremonies are all about love, not religion, and they always put you at the centre of everything.

Photo credit: Breda Daly

If you want something different or you’re a non-traditional couple, a humanist ceremony may be just for you.

Every wedding that we do is different, because each one is built around you. Our ceremonies are about you as a couple celebrating your love for each other and making your commitment to one another, in the company of those closest to you, with appropriate well-chosen words, readings and music in a place of your choosing (so long as the venue is open to the public).

You can choose unique ways to include your children, your family and your friends in your ceremony.

Photo credit: DK Photography

Humanist weddings are wonderful and personal ceremonies. One of the tenets of humanism is a tolerance for others who hold different belief systems. Therefore, everyone feels included during a humanist ceremony, and our ceremonies are secular and non-religious occasions.

You can search for celebrants who are provisionally available on your chosen date, and you can make contact with them via our website.

For more information, visit us on www.humanism.ie and or email us at info@humanism.ie

*Sponsored Content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media