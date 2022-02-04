Find the suit that 'suits you' at Suits You Menswear

With restrictions just lifted, and an extremely busy year ahead for soon to be Mr & Mrs, choosing your wedding suit has never been easier.

As the newest suit supplier in Limerick, Suits You Menswear located in Chapel Court, Cathedral Place has settled in quite nicely, bringing style, quality and of course unbeatable prices to men near and far.

A family run business since 2018, Suits You Menswear is passionate about helping you choose the one suit that looks and feels right for your occasion.

With everything under one roof covering shirts, shoes, ties and alterations, the perfect package is made for you after one appointment. As we approach spring/summer 2022, their collection has all the colours you need, from your classic navy to your striking burgundy. One award winning brand they carry is “Paul Andrews”, which ticks all the boxes when it comes to creating the ultimate look for your big day.

They don’t only cater for wedding parties; they also love to create looks for all occasions including graduations, black tie, Grads, or simply a day in the office. Corporate suits are also a huge part of their business, supplying suits to the Absolute Hotel, Limerick and The Hayfield Manor, Cork.

A valuable bit of advice that Suits You Menswear always gives their customers is “when buying a suit, choose something that is reusable. You want a suit that you can create different looks with, a suit that you can bring into all seasons and, most importantly, a suit that won’t stay in the wardrobe”.

While also catering for the little men in your life, they have styles that start from 1YR to 14YRS, covering communions, confirmations and page boys, with most patterns perfectly matching or complementing adult suits.

To view their new spring/summer collection, join them in store on the weekend of February 26 and 27 for “The Ultimate Wedding Event”. Starting at 10am on Saturday 26 and 11am on Sunday 27, they plan to bring you new wedding styles, a 20% discount on all wedding parties of 4+ booked on this weekend, drinks and nibbles and of course some goodie bags for all the grooms that find the perfect suit.

Address:

UNIT 4,

Chapel Court,

Cathedral Place,

Limerick.

V94 CY80

*Sponsored Content