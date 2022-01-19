Search

20 Jan 2022

The Castletroy Park Hotel awarded as Top-Rated Wedding venue in Limerick

The Castletroy Park Hotel awarded as Top-Rated Wedding venue in Limerick

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Jan 2022

The Castletroy Park Hotel has received a coveted award of Top-Rated Wedding venue in Limerick.

The award is based on reviews and testimonials of the hotel on weddingdates.ie by couples who have had their weddings there throughout 2021.

“As part of the wedding team in the Castletroy Park Hotel, we pride ourselves in delivering exemplary service, amazing food and a memorable occasion for all of our brides, grooms and wedding guests” says General Manager, Cyril Laffan.

“We believe it is a privilege to host one of the most special days in our wedding couples lives and work with them to take care of every detail and make each day a truly personal experience. This dedication to excellence has been reflected in the hotels wedding team winning Top Rated Wedding Venue in Limerick for 2021,” he said.

“Here, at the Castletroy Park Hotel, we would like to help you ensure that your new chapter is started in the best possible way: a beautiful Limerick wedding venue, a superb wedding team that will ensure your every need is catered for and an excellent service and food offering that will be hard to find elsewhere in the mid-west area making us the ideal wedding venue in Limerick. At the Castletroy Park Hotel, our dedicated and experienced wedding co-ordinator, Nicola, will greet you with a passion and enthusiasm that will make you feel at ease.”

The award-winning Castletroy Park Hotel weddings team pride themselves in delivering exemplary service, amazing food and a memorable occasion for all of brides, grooms and weddings.

Join us for our next Wedding Showcase on February 13th from 11.00am to 6.00pm, the perfect opportunity to see our beautiful ballroom with our friendly and professional team. Gain a feel of your wedding reception at the Castletroy Park Hotel as the wedding team answer your queries and guide you around this fantastic venue. This event is strictly by appointment only, to book your appointment and meet our team call us on 061 335566 or email Nicola at nfagan@castletroypark.ie

Additional information can be found on their website.

*Sponsored Content

