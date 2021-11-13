BIGbin’s BIG Benefits!

In the last two years, BIGbin has grown to 34 locations all over the country.

With 5 locations in Limerick City and further locations at Centra Patrickswell and Centra Newport, the service is very accessible.

For those who have yet to discover the wonder of the BIGbin, it is a pay as you go waste disposal service that allows members of the public to dispose of two standard black bags of rubbish for €8 and two bags of recycling for €5, at a time that best suits them.

There are no contracts and it’s especially ideal for people who don’t have a service in their area or don't generate enough weekly waste to justify a regular bin-collection.

It’s also proven really handy for holiday home owners and campers, those who might have missed their bin man or basically anyone who finds themselves with extra waste, week on week.

The BIGbin has also proven to be a very effective tool in the fight against illegal dumping, as people have a cost effective and convenient alternative to dumping their rubbish illegally or using unlicensed waste collectors.

Because of its high-tech waste management system, the BIGbin is an extremely sustainable waste disposal system, which you’re going to be seeing a lot more of in the future!

Tickets for the BIGbin can be purchased at the bin site, or via an online account at www.bigbin.ie you can find out more about the service and view all locations via the website also.

*Sponsored Content