Brian Leddin TD: We can support environmentally friendly methods of farming this Christmas

Food is a central element of Christmas. Christmas dinner is rightly the centre of our mid-winter ritual, where we can be with our loved ones and indulge ourselves around the dinner table.

As we prepare for Christmas this year it’s good to think of the people who produce the food that goes on our table, and how we can support them the best we can. Limerick has a proud history as a food producing county, and our farmers are the most important part of this food system.

Farming has faced challenges over the years as markets become globalised, and indeed we export a lot of beef and dairy in particular to other countries. But local food markets are also very important for maintaining our link to the people who grow our food. For special occasions like Christmas dinner it’s important to spend more if we can to support local food producers.

Spending more often means we can support environmentally friendly methods of farming, such as organic production where artificial fertiliser is not used and rivers and streams are better protected from pollution. Buying locally either direct from farmers or from local retailers that you know source their product locally may mean that you pay more, but that money is staying in our local community and the increased amount you pay makes sure that your money isn’t leaving the country but staying in the community.

The Milk Market in Limerick City is perhaps our most famous example of how we can buy from local farmers but also watch out for local butchers and greengrocers who sell local produce, and some farmers even sell directly to consumers. Watch out too for the Limerick farmers who have started ‘veg box’ schemes - a box of seasonal, locally produced vegetables every week - a subscription could be a perfect Christmas present.

We should pay more for our food to support farmers, and if we can spend a bigger proportion of the money we do spend on food locally, we can support farm families and strengthen the rural economy. Happy Christmas!

Contact Brian Leddin TD:

Call: 061 609387 Email: brian.leddin@greenparty.ie

Facebook: @Leddin4Limerick Twitter: @BrianLeddin

*Sponsored Content