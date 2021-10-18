Two high-end mansions in Adare brought to you by MyHome.ie

There are few places in the entire country like Adare, Co Limerick. Located less than 20 minutes from Limerick city itself, Adare boasts numerous fantastic restaurants, coffee shops and pubs all set against a memorable backdrop.

Adare is home to Adare Manor, one of the most luxurious hotels in Ireland and the home of the 2027 Ryder Cup. Adare also has a rich GAA heritage, and is the home of multiple All-Ireland-winning captain Declan Hannon.

These two magnificent properties listed below are among the finest homes available throughout the country, and their tasteful design is complemented by their very special location.

‘Cluain Searbhog’, Copay, Adare, Limerick

It is rare that a property of this stature comes to the market, and Cluain Searbhog is sure to generate both domestic and international interest among discerning buyers. Tastefully designed and located on just under an acre of mature landscaped gardens, this home has to be seen to be believed.

Extending to 450 square metres, each of the property’s six bedrooms boasts high-quality finishes, while it also features an impressive, self-contained one-bedroom apartment. This luxurious home is located just over a kilometre from Adare village and all its outstanding amenities.



Description: Six bedroom, six-bath detached home

Price: €795,000

Seller: Hogan Durcan

Contact: Eoin Hogan – 087-1490065

Berkeley Lodge, 4 Abbeyville, Adare, Limerick

This extensive seven-bed property is currently trading as a guesthouse in Adare, and is excellently located on Station Road in the heart of the village. This property could suit a buyer interested in the hospitality trade or indeed someone looking to renovate the property back to a substantial family home.

Description: Seven bedroom, seven bath detached home

Price: €585,000

Seller: Michael Roberts Estate Agents

Contact: 061-609365

