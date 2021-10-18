Search

18/10/2021

Two high-end mansions in Adare brought to you by MyHome.ie

Adare is the home of the 2027 Ryder Cup and multiple All-Ireland-winning captain Declan Hannon

Two high-end mansions in Adare brought to you by MyHome.ie

‘Cluain Searbhog’, Copay, Adare, Limerick MORE DETAILS BELOW

Reporter:

Reporter

There are few places in the entire country like Adare, Co Limerick. Located less than 20 minutes from Limerick city itself, Adare boasts numerous fantastic restaurants, coffee shops and pubs all set against a memorable backdrop.

Adare is home to Adare Manor, one of the most luxurious hotels in Ireland and the home of the 2027 Ryder Cup. Adare also has a rich GAA heritage, and is the home of multiple All-Ireland-winning captain Declan Hannon.

These two magnificent properties listed below are among the finest homes available throughout the country, and their tasteful design is complemented by their very special location.

‘Cluain Searbhog’, Copay, Adare, Limerick

It is rare that a property of this stature comes to the market, and Cluain Searbhog is sure to generate both domestic and international interest among discerning buyers. Tastefully designed and located on just under an acre of mature landscaped gardens, this home has to be seen to be believed.

Extending to 450 square metres, each of the property’s six bedrooms boasts high-quality finishes, while it also features an impressive, self-contained one-bedroom apartment. This luxurious home is located just over a kilometre from Adare village and all its outstanding amenities.

Description: Six bedroom, six-bath detached home
Price: €795,000
Seller: Hogan Durcan
Contact: Eoin Hogan – 087-1490065
View this property on MyHome.ie HERE 

Berkeley Lodge, 4 Abbeyville, Adare, Limerick

This extensive seven-bed property is currently trading as a guesthouse in Adare, and is excellently located on Station Road in the heart of the village. This property could suit a buyer interested in the hospitality trade or indeed someone looking to renovate the property back to a substantial family home.

Description: Seven bedroom, seven bath detached home
Price: €585,000
Seller: Michael Roberts Estate Agents
Contact: 061-609365
View this property on MyHome.ie HERE  

SPONSORED BY MYHOME.IE 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media