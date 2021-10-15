Five impressive homes within 20 minutes of Limerick city brought to you by MyHome.ie

Are you looking for a sizeable property in a fantastic location yet within easy commuting distance of a major city? MyHome.ie has you covered. Here are five superb, large family homes available within 20 minutes’ drive of Limerick city right now.

"Thorn House", Annacotty, Limerick

This substantial four-bed house in Annacotty, Co Limerick offers a family an excellent chance to establish a stunning home in a perfect setting. Thorn House is within easy distance of a number of amenities, and is just a 14-minute drive to Limerick city.



Description: Four bedroom, one bath detached home

Price: €335,000

Seller: Rooney Auctioneers

Contact: 061-413511

View this house on MyHome.ie HERE

Dooneen, Crecora, Co. Limerick

This magnificent five-bed dormer bungalow is in an excellent location and is presented in turnkey condition. Throughout the house the attention to detail is noticeable and the house itself is located on 0.6 acres with automated electric gates in the private and peaceful setting of Dooneen.

Description: Five bedroom, four bath detached home

Price: €550,000

Seller: O’Connor Murphy

Contact: 061-279300

View this house on MyHome.ie HERE

19 Stradbally North, Castleconnell, Co Limerick

This detached four-bed family home is ideally located in Castleconnell, Co Limerick and offers space in abundance as well as a wonderfully bright, south-facing rear garden.

Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached home

Price: €335,000

Seller: Sherry FitzGerald Limerick

Contact: 061-418000

View this house on MyHome.ie HERE

Sleepy Hollow, Wood Road, Cratloe, Co Clare

This very attractive four bedroom detached home is located on a gorgeous 0.7-acre elevated site in the heart of Cratloe, Co Clare just a few minutes' walk from the local school. The house is in very good condition and boasts an impressive, landscaped garden.

Description: Four bedroom, two bath detached home

Price: €400,000

Seller: Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan

Contact: 061-361905

View this house on MyHome.ie HERE

Briarfield, Gillogue, Clonlara, Co Clare

This impressive four-bed home is located just under five kilometres from Limerick city, and would make for an ideal family home. The extended accommodation comprises just under 2,000 square feet.

Description: Four bedroom, two bath detached home

Price: €390,000

Seller: Property Partners de Courcy O’Dwyer

Contact: 061-410410

View this house on MyHome.ie HERE