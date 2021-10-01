Limerick Racecourse welcomes back spectators!

Limerick Racecourse will welcome back spectators on October 9 and 10
LIMERICK racecourse is delighted to welcome all of our racing patrons back for an action packed weekend of racing on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th October.
Saturday, October 9, features the Munster Mile and the first race of a 7 race flat card goes to post at 1.05pm.
Sunday, October 10, is Munster National Day with an 8 race national hunt card first race going to post at 1.10pm featuring the JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National.
Patrick O Callaghan General Manager of Limerick Racecourse commented: “We are truly delighted to welcome back our sponsors, annual members and customers to our Munster National weekend of racing, albeit in an outdoor only setting. While this isn’t ideal it is a step in the right direction after what has been a very challenging time for everyone. We had been fortunate to continue racing behind close doors throughout the year, although it just hasn’t been the same without the spectators present.”
General admission tickets for both days are €15 and are available online only at limerickraces.ie
Due to Covid restrictions this is an outside only event however we will have marquees onsite, as well as bar and food facilities. Full bookmaker and tote services will also be available on both days.
For updates see our social media platforms.
Facebook - @limerickraces
Twitter - @LimerickRaces
Instagram - @limerickraces
*Sponsored content
