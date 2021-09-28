Catch Country Music star Mike Denver in Birdhill this weekend

AFTER the huge success of the first weekend which saw crowds flock to the marquee for four sold-out nights at the start of the month, things go country in Birdhill this weekend as one of the biggest stars on the scene Mike Denver comes to Birdhill this Saturday, October 2.

Known as “The Galway Boy”, Mike Denver is one of Ireland’s top Entertainers, having this year celebrated 16 years in the entertainment scene.

He is regarded as the best band for dancing with a two and-a-half hour high-energy show featuring all of his hits, 'Wasn’t that a Party’, ’My Oklahoma Home', 'Tommy K', 'Galway Girl', 'Paddy', 'Hills of Donegal' his 'Rockabilly' selection and his current Single 'The Workin man' from his brand new Album 'The Workin man'

He will bringing his full band for this in concert performance plus special guests Ray Lynam & Aisling Rafferty to the Marquee at Ballyhane in Birdhill with full bar facilities from 7.30pm this Saturday.

There is limited parking at the venue so a park and ride service is running from the Kilmurry Lodge Hotel on the Dublin Road in Limerick with first buses leaving at 6.30pm and returning after the show.

There are also special accommodation rates available by calling the Kilmurry and saying “Mike Denver” or “Yeehaw”!

Tickets from Ticketmaster and universe.com/cwbproductions

*Sponsored content