Limerick Property Watch: Wonderfully located Wellesley Court is a great opportunity

Wellesley Court is a fantastic opportunity for any investor or anyone looking low maintenance lifestyle
ROONEY'S are delighted to bring to the market this fantastic two bedroom top floor apartment situated in the exclusive development of the Wellesley Court complex on Clancy’s Strand.
Wellesley Court is a mature and private residential apartment complex ideally positioned within walking distance of the city centre but still nestled away on a quiet corner of the Ennis Road/Clancy’s Strand.
The property is only a short stroll from the award-winning Curragower Pub and the Strand Hotel.
The apartment itself is bright, spacious and well proportioned. Living/dining room with a gas fireplace; fully fitted kitchen, 2 Bedrooms and new bathroom.
The apartment enjoys secure designated car parking with an electric barrier entrance to the complex and landscaped gardens. The annual service charge is €1,450.
This is an ideal property for any first time buyer, investment opportunity or anyone downsizing.
AT A GLANCE
Location: Apartment D6 Wellesley Court, Clancy’s Strand
Description: Two bedroom, apartment
Price: €200,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Peter Kearney on 061 413511
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.