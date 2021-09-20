Search

20/09/2021

Limerick Property Watch: Wonderfully located Wellesley Court is a great opportunity

Limerick Property Watch: Wonderfully located Wellesley Court is a great opportunity

Wellesley Court is a fantastic opportunity for any investor or anyone looking low maintenance lifestyle

Reporter:

ROONEY'S are delighted to bring to the market this fantastic two bedroom top floor apartment situated in the exclusive development of the Wellesley Court complex on Clancy’s Strand.

Wellesley Court is a mature and private residential apartment complex ideally positioned within walking distance of the city centre but still nestled away on a quiet corner of the Ennis Road/Clancy’s Strand.

The property is only a short stroll from the award-winning Curragower Pub and the Strand Hotel.

The apartment itself is bright, spacious and well proportioned. Living/dining room with a gas fireplace; fully fitted kitchen, 2 Bedrooms and new bathroom.

The apartment enjoys secure designated car parking with an electric barrier entrance to the complex and landscaped gardens. The annual service charge is €1,450.

This is an ideal property for any first time buyer, investment opportunity or anyone downsizing.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Apartment D6 Wellesley Court, Clancy’s Strand
Description: Two bedroom, apartment
Price: €200,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Peter Kearney on 061 413511

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media