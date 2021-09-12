Limerick Property Watch: Glantann is a great place to start

This is truly a wonderful opportunity to acquire a beautifully maintained family home
GVM are delighted to bring to the market this truly superb 4 bedroom semi-detached residence standing on a beautifully appointed and large site positioned in a quiet cul de sac.
This ideally located home has very well proportioned and bright living and bedroom accommodation and is very much in turn key condition.
No 56 is located in close proximity to University of Limerick, Plassey Tech Park, Castletroy Shopping Centre, Newtown Recreation Park, Castletroy College, Primary Schools, and an array of top-class sporting amenities.
A home that really oozes location, location, location. Inspection of this exceptional property is very highly recommended.
AT A GLANCE
Location: 56 Glantann, Castletroy
Description: Four-bedroom, three bath semi-detached home
Price: €285,000
Seller: GVM Auctioneers
Contact: John O'Connell on 061 413522
