Limerick Property Watch: Stroll on over to Swanson Terrace

NO 3 Swanson Terrace is a spacious, elegant property built in the late 1890s.

Extending over 3 storeys this superb property is situated in the sought-after residential area of O’Connell Avenue and comes to the market retaining its original features including cornicing, architraving, original feature fireplaces and window shutters to name but a few.

To the front is a private landscaped garden and patio accessed via a gated pedestrian entrance off O’Connell Avenue.

To the rear is a private enclosed patio area with gated pedestrian entrance to rear avenue with driveway with secure car parking and storage shed.

Accommodation consists of 2 large reception rooms, kitchen/diner to the rear, 3 double bedrooms, bathroom and separate wc. The basement has a further 3 further reception rooms and a shower room.

The basement could also be converted to a separate apartment if required. The location is very convenient with a host of various amenities nearby including schools, Mary Immaculate College, and sporting and leisure facilities.

It is within easy walking distance of Limerick City and the Crescent Shopping Centre. Viewing is highly recommended of this prestigious property in a sought-after location.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 3 Swanson Terrace, O'Connell Avenue

Description: Six bedroom, two bath terrace home

Price: €485,000

Seller: Rooney Auctioneers

Contact: Lisa Kearney on (061) 413511

*Sponsored content